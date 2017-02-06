Search

Charity show is one not to be missed

(l-r) CEO of Wessex Heartbeat John Munro and Nigel Campkin from Thomas Sanderson, who are sponsoring the upcoming Dancing with Choirs event at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth.

Eager volunteers gather before the big clean-up Pictures by Habibur Rahman

Eagle-eyed volunteers scour Southsea Beach to spruce up shoreline

WESSEX Heartbeat will be returning the popular Dancing with Choirs event to Portsmouth.

With 7,000 people from Portsmouth seen at the Cardiac Centre at Southampton General Hospital each year, now is the chance to help the charity and also enjoy a great night out.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary the charity will present Dancing with Choirs at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, on Saturday, March 25.

A showcase of the region’s talented dance troupes and choirs, Dancing with Choirs was performed last year at the Portsmouth Guildhall.Tickets cost £16 and are available from the New Theatre Royal Box Office on: (023) 9264 9000.

