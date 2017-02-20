Cheeky Joseph from Portsmouth is the winner of our cute kids contest

THIS is the face that melted our judges’ hearts.

Joseph Collins’ cheeky grin and blue eyes were the deciding factor for him to be crowned the winner of The News’ Portsmouth Cute Kids competition 2017, leaving his mum and dad as proud as punch.

Second placed Peter Stevens

His mum, Samantha Miles, put Joseph’s name down for the competition on the spur of the moment when she saw a photographer in Cascades Shopping Centre, Portsmouth.

And the 29-year-old said she was left shocked when she was given the news that the 14-month-old was crowned the winner.

Samantha, from North End, said: ‘I always used to like looking for the competition and seeing all of the kids’ faces in the paper.

‘I was just out shopping and a photographer came up to me asking me to get a picture of him for the competition.

‘Winning came as a big shock – I did not expect Joseph to win.’

Joseph is the first child of Samantha and her partner Paul Collins, who have been together for three years.

She describes Joseph as a cheeky youngster, who is always getting stopped in the street by people wanting to adore and make a fuss over him.

Samantha, a teacher, added: ‘I obviously think he is really cute and so do all of my friends and family.

Reuben Wiggins , who came third

‘He is a very cheeky child, very chatty and has a little grin and dimples.

‘Paul thought it was amazing when he won.

‘All of Paul’s family were also really proud – they’re from Manchester and don’t have a competition like it up there.

‘Joseph was being very serious when it come to having his picture taken.

Samantha Miles, 29, from Portsmouth, with her son Joseph Collins (14 months old) winner of The News, Portsmouth Cute Kids competition. Picture: Sarah Standing (170254-6754)

‘He was being himself beforehand, laughing and smiling away, but when he saw the camera, that’s when he started to act really serious.’

Samantha added that she is the first person she knows to have entered the competition.

And, if she does have any more children, she would not hesitate to try and bring the crown back to her household once again.

‘This is definitely one that we will be telling Joseph all about in the future!’ Samantha said.

Second place in The News’ Portsmouth Cute Kids competition went to Peter Stevens.

And Reuben Wiggins took the spoils for third place.