Chief executive Catlin: ‘You are the best fans in the country!’

POMPEY’s chief executive lauded the fans’ support, dedicating the League Two triumph to the thousands who turned up for the celebrations.

Mark Catlin said Pompey’s last-minute title win marked a ‘very special’ end to the club’s season.

He told The News: ‘Today is all about giving something back to our fans who have been outstanding over the course of the season.

‘We won the title in a truly special way and this really is about giving the fans their chance to celebrate with the players and the club.’

Mr Catlin added that he had seen many different football clubs over the years but when it came to Pompey fans, there was something truly special about them.

He said: ‘This club is truly unique.

‘You think of the relationship it has with this city and it just can’t be matched.

‘I’ve been to places like Newcastle and Liverpool and the fans there are similar.

‘But there really is not anything quite like Pompey fans. They really are the best out there.’

Mr Catlin reiterated that message when he went on stage and was caught up in the players and club staff’s celebrations.

He shouted out to fans: ‘You are the best fans in the country by a mile!’