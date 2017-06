ALMOST 150 children will ‘graduate’ from the University of Portsmouth this week.

The Year 10 pupils have been taking part in a three-day residential event at the city institution, experiencing university life in the full, joining workshops and events.

The aim of the residential, which is an annual event, is to inform and inspire young people about higher education.

All of those who took part in this year’s scheme will graduate in a special ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall tomorrow at 5.30pm.