Children discharged from hospital after taking diazepam in Portsmouth

POLICE are continuing to investigate after up to 11 children were hospitalised following taking diazepam.

The incident happened last Wednesday, where police believe the anxiety drug was shared at Kingston recreation ground in St Mary’s Road, Fratton, in the evening.

Some of the boys and girls, aged 13 to 15, were admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment. Hampshire police have confirmed no-one has suffered and severe injuries or side effects.

Everyone being treated in hospital has been discharged. A spokeswoman said the source of the drug is still being investigated.

It is thought to be an isolated incident.

In a statement issued last week, Sergeant Iain Clancy said: ‘As always, we would urge people not to risk their health by taking unknown tablets or substances.

‘My team is in touch with local schools to reinforce this advice to young people.’