Children visiting Portsmouth from Chernobyl return home

CHILDREN having a respite break have said their goodbyes as they travel home.

A group of 12 children have returned to Chernobyl, in Ukraine, after spending four weeks learning and having fun while visiting Portsmouth and the wider south Hampshire area.

The trip was organised by the Portsmouth and Hayling Island Link of the charity Chernobyl Children’s Life Line. It hopes to increase the children’s lifespans by up to four years with the respite breaks.

During their packed visit, they visited the Blue Reef Aquarium in Southsea, the Aspex Gallery at Gunwharf Quays and Seacourt tennis club on Hayling Island.

The group also played tennis at the Priory School, met firefighters at Fareham fire station, visited the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and went up the Spinnaker Tower.