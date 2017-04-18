Choir put in ‘magnificent’ performance on Welsh tour

MEMBERS of an award-winning choir have returned triumphant from a successful tour of Wales.

St John’s College Chapel Choir performed with an established male voice choir, acted as Choir in Residence at Llandaff Cathedral, and gave a concert at St John’s Church in Cardiff.

Led by choirmaster Alex Poulton, the 30 choristers began their tour by performing a joint concert with the Maesteg Gleemen Male Voice Choir at the Bethel Community Church.

The traditional male voice choir formed in 1958 and is the longest established choir in the County Borough of Bridgend, South Wales.

Derek Jones, the head of music at St John’s, grew up in the Bridgend area and was delighted to return with the choir.

He said: ‘It was fantastic returning to my home town especially to sing with the Gleemen Choir, who I accompanied for many years before I left the area in 1996.

‘Parents and residents were completely overwhelmed by the boys’ singing.

‘I gather the concert has since been the talk of the town!’

Mr Jones added: ‘The Maesteg Gleemen were wonderful hosts and the humour in particular was very much enjoyed.

‘It is good for our boys to appreciate different types of male voices.’

The concert repertoire included both sacred and secular music.

After some down time at the 90m deep Big Pit in Blaenavon, the choir travelled to Llandaff where they appeared for the first time as Choir in Residence at Llandaff Cathedral.

Services included evensong and eucharist where the choir performed more traditional sacred music.

The choir received praise via social media, including appreciation from the Llandaff Cathedral Choir who posted: ‘Many thanks for coming and leading the services so magnificently.’

To make the most of their time in Wales and before returning to Portsmouth, the chapel choir ended their successful tour with a lunchtime concert at St John’s Church in Cardiff.