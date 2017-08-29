City Bake Off contestant gives his verdict on the new series

THREE years ago he was in the thick of the TV action as a contestant on The Great British Bake Off. Now Enwezor Nzegwu, a business consultant with the University of Portsmouth, gives his verdict on the popular programme’s return last night.

Oh the stress, the tension, the emotion.

Enwezor Nzegwu

Bake Off is back and thankfully for my blood pressure levels, it’s not me in ‘The Tent’ as the contestants call it.

It’s not just a new series though. Oh controversies of controversies, it’s not on the BBC, it’s on Channel 4.

There’s no Mary Berry, no Mel and Sue and, horror of horrors, there are adverts.

The questions on everyone’s lips, though, have been: ‘Will it be the same?’, ‘Will we be talking about it the office, in the supermarket, with friends?’.

Well the answer for me is definitely ‘yes’.

I watched last night along with millions around the country and for me, the winning mix of the Bake Off music introducing another riveting series, the diverse mix of contestants, the beautiful setting and the three challenges, all roll together to make Bake Off the TV sensation it is.

New Bake Off addition Pru Leith steps into the shoes of Mary Berry, giving a solid performance.

Mary’s baking knowledge is fantastic though, so let’s see if Pru can live up to that.

Sandi & Noel, the new presenting team, are witty, funny and a good fit for the world of Bake Off.

But we need to see more. It must have been a nightmare coming up with a new presenting team – Channel 4 were mocked for months, but I think they’ll have the last laugh.

I would definitely have liked more airtime from Sandi (especially as the former University of Portsmouth chancellor), but perhaps this is down to the lost time from adverts.

Early days.

I don’t know why, but Bake Off has always been a happy hunting ground for classic lines and last night’s episode didn’t disappoint.

This is the Bake Off chemistry. Twelve normal but interesting people and some crazy baking challenges.

I do miss Mel and Sue especially, because they are a fantastic double act.

Noel and Sandi, as much as I like them, just aren’t – yet,

But the magic is still there. Roll on episode two.