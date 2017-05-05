City turns blue as hundreds support Blue Day

HUNDREDS of people have donned Pompey shirts and their favourite blue clothes to mark this year’s Blue Day.

Schools and businesses from across Portsmouth and the surrounding area signed up for the event.

Some people went all out with glitzy blue tops and wigs, while others pulled on football boots to match their Pompey shirts.

One school to sign up was Cumberland Infant School, on Methuen Road, in Southsea.

Jacqueline Willis, a learning support assistant, said: ‘The trust is great and the children love Blue Day. They have all made an effort to dress in blue so we can raise as much money as possible.’

Meanwhile, at Wimborne Junior School students celebrated by painting their faces and dying their hair.

Deputy headteacher Ms Rowlands said: ‘We’ve been supporting the day since the start. Tom Prince used to attend the school so it means a lot to us.’

Medina Primary School has also been taking part since Blue Day launched in 2008.

Howard Payne, headteacher, said: ‘The kids like dressing in blue and learning why we support the event. It is good for us to support a charity which helps children in the city.’

Blue Day is held every year on the Friday before Pompey’s final home game of the season. It was started in memory of teenager Tom Prince who died from rare bone cancer osteosarcoma on the eve of his 16th birthday in 2004.

His parents Adele and Clinton, from Southsea, launched the Tom Prince Cancer Trust and have raised more than £1m.

Ark Dickens Primary Academy was supporting Blue Day for the first time. It had a bake sale, parents’ coffee morning and fun-filled sports afternoon.

Jo Morgan, events coordinator and teaching assistant at the school, said: ‘We wanted to look at supporting more charities and because it is a local charity we decided this would be a good one.’