Cladding on new student tower block in city is safe

FIRE SAFETY reassurances have been made against the University of Portsmouth’s brand-new accommodation tower block in Stanhope Road. There are no plans to remove the cladding from Catherine House, which is currently under construction and holds 1,000 student residences.

A spokeswoman for The Student Housing Company and Catherine House, said: ‘We launched an immediate investigation to check all of our properties in light of the tragic events at Grenfell Tower. The review found Catherine House to be fully fire compliant with higher standards and measures than is required.’