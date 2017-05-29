Coffee and kind words at bereavement group

PEOPLE who have lost loved-ones are being given the chance to talk to others going through a similar experience.

Staff at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, have set up a monthly Coffee, Care and Cake group for the bereaved.

Every first Wednesday of the month, from 9.30am to 10.30am, people are invited to join the team for an informal chat.

Ian Rudkin, manager of The Oaks Crematorium, said: ‘Our Coffee, Care and Cake groups provide an opportunity for bereaved people to meet other people who are in the same situation.

‘Everyone can support each other in a safe environment and make new friends.

‘We are really glad to be able to provide this event, to bring the bereaved together and hopefully show them that they are not alone.’

The Oaks Crematorium is set in almost 10 acres of woodland and wildflower meadows, off Bartons Road. It is owned and run by the Southern Co-op.

For more information go to havantcrematorium.co.uk.