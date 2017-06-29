Colourful sheep flock to Portsmotuh Cathedral for Year 6 leavers’ ceremonies

DECORATIVE sheep will flock to Portsmouth Cathedral.

Technicolour fibreglass sheep will congregate at Portsmouth Cathedral next week – alongside the schoolchildren who decorated them.

As part of the Ewe Matter project, the 22 white, lifesize model animals were delivered to Church of England schools across Portsmouth and Winchester.

There, they would be decorated by staff and pupils to reflect each of their institutions’ identities and ethoses.

Following their makeover, the colourful mammals are now set to go on display at the cathedral for three Year 6 leavers’ services, for children from 30 C of E primary schools.

Each sheep-themed, the ceremonies will take place at 1.15pm each day from Monday, July 03 until Wednesday, July 06.

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Christopher Foster will be among those leading the services.

The Ewe Matter project was devised by Jeff Williams, director of education for Portsmouth and Winchester C of E dioceses.

He said: ‘We’ve been thrilled this idea has been so well received by schools.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing just how the children have chosen to decorate their sheep.

‘There have been some really creative ideas and many of the sheep seem to have taken on a personality of their own.

‘While we are happy to see all the sheep together, once the three services have happened, the sheep will return to their schools and can continue to be a permanent resource for that school.’