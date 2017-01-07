Combined teaching syllabus is launched in Hampshire and Portsmouth schools

A NEW agreed syllabus for the teaching of religious education in schools in Portsmouth, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, and Southampton has been launched.

‘Living Difference III’ builds on the approach to religious education which has been previously used and is enriched by current educational research as well as philosophical and theological enquiry.

It will help children and young people to explore their own perspectives on life, understanding what it can mean to live with a religious orientation. It will also consider other ways of life, including the non-religious, and foster awareness of the wide variety of ways of life in local and national communities, and around the world.

Councillor Peter Edgar, executive member for education at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘Good teaching in religious education will have a positive impact on the way children and young people think, speak and act in a complex and diverse world.’