Come and celebrate International Sunday

City Life Church is a church with a passion to act locally – but we also think globally.

We are on a mission to make a positive difference in Portsmouth and beyond.

It’s part of our way of communicating our love for God and our love for people.

Over the past year it’s been really encouraging to see lots of doors opening up both nationally and internationally.

We’ve been privileged to welcome speakers from Greece, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, America, Australia, and Scotland who have each contributed some unique inspiration and encouragement to the growing City Life Church community here in Portsmouth.

It’s helped remind the people that there is a bigger picture, and that God is at work not just in our city but also around the world.

On top of having some international visitors, we’ve also been able to send out several teams from the church to be involved in some short-term mission trips overseas, visiting countries such as Ethiopia, Poland, Colombia and Mexico.

The experiences have been eye-opening and life-changing.

If you’ve never been on a short-term mission trip I’d encourage you to seriously consider it.

Not only can you make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate, but it can also be a powerful time of reflection and realisation of how blessed we are in this country.

Portsmouth is very fortunate to have a large variety of cultures and nationalities represented within its community.

On Sunday, May 14 at 10.30am, we will be celebrating the international diversity within Portsmouth and God’s love for the world.

We would love to invite you to come along to celebrate International Sunday with us.

City Life Church is a vibrant growing Christian church based in Baffins.

We meet every Sunday at 10.30am (doors open from 9.30am for tea and toast), and 6pm at 85 Tangier Road. Everyone is welcome!

For more information, or to tune into our services online, take a visit to myCLC.org.uk.