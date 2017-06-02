Come join us and invite your friends too

DID you hear the thunderclaps or see the flashes of lightning over the Bank Holiday Weekend?

Did the storm keep you awake?

I spent Bank Holiday Monday at Portsmouth Cathedral at Build@Church and there was a fierce storm brewing in there too.

Build@Church is a space for people of all ages to have fun together with Lego and Duplo, hear a Bible story, sing songs, pray and enjoy tea and cake together.

We were celebrating Pentecost, often called the birthday of the Church because that is when Jesus’s Holy Spirit came to the first disciples and changed them from the inside out.

The Holy Spirit came in the form of a whooshing wind, flickering flames and tongues of fire but nothing was blown away by the wind and nobody smelled any smoke or got burnt by the flames.

We started by playing with a huge multi-coloured parachute before hearing the story of Pentecost.

We had lots of fun making whooshing sounds for the wind and creating flickering flames with our hands.

It was then up to us to build whatever we wanted in response to that story using the bricks.

We made all kinds of things – huge flames with red, orange and yellow bricks, churches, the scene where the Holy Spirit came, a birthday party and a birthday cake.

We sang a song called No More Waiting and then we prayed together using our bricks, saying ‘thank-you’ for what makes us feel happy and asking for God’s help with what makes us feel sad.

We collected up all of our prayers by building two prayer towers together, one for the happy prayers and one for the sad ones.

After that we shared tea and cake together.

Build@Church meets again on Saturday, June 10, from 2pm to 4pm at the Church of the Resurrection, Penrhyn Avenue, Drayton.

It’s for all ages and completely free. Do come and join us and invite your friends too. It would be lovely to see you.

Find us on Facebook.com/buildatchurch.

For more information call (023) 9242 1849 or go to farlingtonparish.co.uk.