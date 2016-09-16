Comedian and Hollywood actor has another dig at Portsmouth

WHAT is it with Omid Djalili and Portsmouth?

The stand-up comedian and actor has been back taking another swipe at our great city on social media.

The Londoner took to Twitter this morning to write: ‘It’s raining, out of coffee and only email received so far is Secret Escapes offering a night in Portsmouth.’

It’s not the first time Djalili – whose films include Gladiator, Notting Hill and Pirates of the Caribbean – has taken a lighthearted dig at Portsmouth.

On a ferry trip into the city from the Isle of Wight last year, he compared the Spinnaker Tower to Burj Al Arab, the luxury hotel in Dubai, before tweeting: ‘Oh it’s Portsmouth. #Dubai-WithNoMoney’.