Comedians take to the stage

AMATEUR and professional comedians shared a stage as part of a venture to find the new stars of the stand-up world.

The Fat Fox pub on Victoria Road in Southsea played host to a group of comedians, ranging from established professionals to upcoming amateurs, and one act doing his first ever gig.

The gigs, which have become a monthly occurrence, aims to shine the spotlight on upcoming comedians, giving them a chance to showcase their talent and network with professionals – on Wednesday evening this was Nik Coppin, a comedian who has been doing stand-up across the world for the past 20 years.

By contrast, Simon Wilson, from Fratton, was doing his second ever performance.

For information about the gigs or to make an enquiry, call (023) 9235 6255.