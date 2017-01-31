Search

Comedy written by chancellor of the University of Portsmouth coming to the city

A PLAY written by the chancellor of the University of Portsmouth is coming to the city.

New comedy Silver Lining, by Sandi Toksvig, tells the tale of five elderly women escaping a care home that is flooding.

Sandi said: ‘The lack of respect towards the elderly in Britain worries me, especially those who are left deteriorating and unstimulated in care homes. I wrote this play to make people laugh and also make them think.’

It will be performed at the New Theatre Royal, in Guildhall Walk, between February 15 and 18.

