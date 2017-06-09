COMMENT: A drop of red in a sea of blue

WHILE Theresa May has gambled with her slim Conservative majority nationally, Labour have seized their chance in Portsmouth.

A party that was written off by its competitors in one of the most highly-contested seats in south Hampshire has fought back to achieve an unlikely yet momentous victory.

Stephen Morgan gave the demeanour of a man elated but also as surprised as the rest of us after he clinched the seat.

His victory will surely cause tremors across the political landscape in the south of the city while in regards to the outlying constituencies, sitting Tories reclaimed their seat without much fight.

This election has been a cacophony of chaos at times and that has been represented in the results with Mrs May set to lose her majority as those all-important Brexit negotiations loom just eleven days on the horizon.

It was supposed to bring clarity, to provide our prime minister for reassurance, instead it has left her precariously waiting on the edge of a cliff.

How Portsmouth moves forward will be in how Labour pushes on its promises to schools and the NHS and whether Mr Morgan and Penny Mordaunt can strike up a strong working partnership.

Nationally? It is harder to peer through the clouds than before and with so much now at stake, it begs the question to Mrs May of was it all worth it?