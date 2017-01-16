Community centre given much-needed cash boost

SHOPPERS have chosen to donate almost £300 to a popular community centre – which will be used to support young people in the area.

Fratton Community Centre, off Clive Road, needs ongoing sponsorship from businesses so that it can provide much-needed services.

With a footfall of more than 200,000 people annually, Fratton Community Centre provides low-cost activities and groups for vulnerable families and individuals across the area.

Waitrose at Southsea chose Fratton Community Centre as its charity of the month.

The supermarket’s customers voted their support by placing a green token into the Community Matters box at the entrance to Waitrose, in Marmion Road.

The supermarket then matched the tokens like-for-like with a cash donation which Fratton Community Centre will use to create a youth hub for 12 to 16-year-olds.

Kay Ackerman is the chairwoman of the community centre.

She accepted the cheque for £281 on behalf of the centre.

Kay said: ‘Fratton Community Centre has been at the heart of the city for decades and this much-needed cheque will help us continue our work with young people in the area who face many challenges.’

She added: ‘Sporting activities, groups and events are available all year round at Fratton Community Centre.

‘Helping young people reach their potential is at the very heart of Fratton Community Centre’s ethos’.

Alice Laurie is the Community Matters coordinator at Southsea.

She presented the cheque and said: ‘We are glad to continue to support such a worthy cause as Fratton Community Centre.

‘Community Matters is about our store strengthening communities and supporting local charities whenever we are able.’

