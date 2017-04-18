Company steps in to spread Easter cheer

CJS Portsmouth and Reed Recruitment pulled together resources to run a last-minute Easter egg appeal for local children’s homes.

About this time of year as we tuck into a wealth of chocolate bunnies, we quite often forget that many children go without this little pleasure.

Many children are either in hospital or have no families to join in the Easter cheer and receive a little chocolate gift.

Every year Reed Recruitment runs an Easter Egg drop all around Portsmouth and the surrounding areas to local children’s homes and hospital wards.

Unfortunately this year they found they did not have sufficient transport to make the usual Easter deliveries.

At CJS Portsmouth we are the leading suppliers of cleaning and hygiene products across the south coast.

We happily stepped into the breach and offered our own staff and vans to help make this possible.

Additionally, we made an appeal to our own customers and contacts and thanks to them, received in excess of 1,000 Easter eggs.

We have been overwhelmed with the generous support from our customers and suppliers and we would like to thank everyone for their help.

I know for some the appeal came with very little notice, however you might like to know that we will be running it again next year, so please join in – the more, the merrier.

Our two companies would like to thank everyone who helped put a chocolately smile on the faces of these deserving children.