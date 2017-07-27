COMPETITION: Win tickets to meet the bestselling author behind How to Train Your Dragon

Have your say

YOU could win a ticket to meet the bestselling author behind How to Train Your Dragon.

In partnership with The Hayling Island Bookshop, The News is giving two young readers the chance to meet children’s writer Cressida Cowell.

She will appear at the David Russell Theatre, Portsmouth Grammar School, on Tuesday, September 26 at 5pm to launch her latest book.

There she will provide a talk and sign fans’ copies of The Wizards of Once, her new tale of wizards and warriors.

Tickets, which are £12.99, admit one child and an accompanying adult – these can be purchased by calling The Hayling Island Book Shop on 02392 466 620.

But for two lucky News readers, this experience will be completely free.

Hayling Island Bookshop events manager, Colin Telford said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to hear Cressida speak about her new book.’

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket to the event, please email promotions@thenews.co.uk​ with your name and contact number, using ‘Cressida Cowell’ as your subject line.

For details of competition terms and conditions please visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

Competition closes at 5pm on Friday, August 4, 2017.