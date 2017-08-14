Congrats! Havant man shocks girlfriend with surprise proposal at Portsmouth Kite Festival

IT was a day to remember for two kite fliers after a surpise marriage proposal at last weekend’s Portsmouth Kite Festival.

Adam Gardiner popped the question to girlfriend Courtney Hayler in front of hundreds of watching visitors after the pair had enjoyed a romantic day out at the Southsea festival.

Picture: Franca Perletti

Adam, from Havant, contacted the organisers beforehand about his plans and was given a large heart-shaped kite to help make the day extra special.

Adam said: ‘I really like kites and I had been to the festival a couple of times.

‘I was very scared beforehand. I told Courtney we were going to fly our own kites, and she had no clue at all.

‘We were flying them and I just got down on my knee. She started crying and said yes quietly.’

The pair, who have been dating for a year, thanked the organisers for helping to make their day a success.

Adam added: ‘I was quite nervous but everyone there managed to calm me down.

‘They made the day very special.’