Contemporary gallery to display its artistic past

A PORTSMOUTH art gallery has opened a new exhibition, celebrating its rich history.

Aspex, which can be found by the waterfront at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, has released an exhibition called 35 & Counting, which showcases the work of artists who have contributed to the gallery over the past 20 years.

The exhibition, which gets it’s name from the gallery’s 35th anniversary celebrations last year, will feature work from 29 artists, including David Burrows, The Caravan Gallery and Malene Hartman Rasmussen, whose work includes the ceramic spider (right).

Each piece will be sold in an online silent auction, with all proceeds supporting future artist residencies in Aspex’s ​new, accessible artist studio. All of the exhibited artworks have been donated by the artists.

Joanne Bushnell, director of Aspex​, said: ‘Every £1 raised through the auction will be matched by Arts Council England, doubling the donation.

‘We are so grateful to all of the artists who are supporting our future residency programme and to Arts Council England for their incredible support in providing match-funding.’

One of the exhibiting artists, Joella Wheatley, added: ‘Throughout my career, Aspex​ have given me support, confidence and opportunities for me to fulfill my ambitions, of which I have been incredible grateful.

‘Having a studio of my own is important for the development of my work. It gives time and space for the work to progress and grow without having any interruptions or limitations that you experience at home.’

This evening, Aspex ​will host a public celebration event to launch the online auction at 5pm, followed by a masterclass on artist residencies between 6pm and 8pm, led by curator Oliver Sumner, with artists Alison Carlier, Charlotte Bradley and Howard Hardiman.

People can join the conversation by using the hashtag #35andcounting on social media.