Contractor given £4m contract to design smart motorway works for M27

A CONTRACTOR has been awarded just less than £4m to design works on the M27 to make it a ‘smart motorway.’

Engineering consultancy joint venture Mott MacDonald and Sweco JV has won the £3.9m contract to carry out designs for the £1.5bn scheme which will see the hard shoulder of the M27 converted into an extra lane from Junctions 4 to 11.

A Highways England spokesman told the New Civil Engineer: ‘The contracts being awarded are for the design of the smart motorways in the north west and south east of England.

‘They are the next step towards delivering schemes that tackle congestion and improve journeys on some of the busiest sections of road, while at the time maintaining or improving safety.’