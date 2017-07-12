Could this be Portsmouth’s biggest polo shirt collection?

A PENSIONER is said to be the proud owner of the city’s largest assortment of polo shirts.

When 71-year-old Malcolm Boltwood decided it was time to downsize, his main priority was finding enough space to house his 200-strong polo shirt collection – boasting garments from as far afield as the USA, Turkey, and Greece.

Having moved into Churchill Retirement Living’s Simmonds Lodge at Drayton, his technicolour wardrobe – compiled over the past 10 years – now has a new home.

Speaking about his extraordinary haul, Mr Boltwood said: ‘I like bright colours and have got a shirt in every colour of the rainbow, in all different shades too.

‘I got into the habit of buying new shirts every time I travelled, which is why I’ve got so many.

‘When I was looking to move, I visited Churchill’s Simmonds Lodge and reserved a great one-bedroom apartment.

‘It was the show apartment so I purchased it with all of the furniture included - all I needed to bring with me was my shirts!

‘The sales team at Churchill were great. When I asked if I could have an extra built-in wardrobe installed to fit my collection in, they went over and above to get this sorted for me.’

Malcolm, who moved to the development from his home in Southsea, wanted an apartment that was closer to his 93-year old mum who lives in Stamshaw.

‘My mum lives on her own so I wanted to move closer to her so I could see her as much as possible and help out with anything she needs.

‘I have friends who bought an apartment in Portsmouth and I loved the lifestyle on offer, so I knew Simmonds Lodge was the right choice for me.

‘Everyone at the lodge is really friendly and I can choose when I want to mix.

‘We’ve got a great owner’s lounge with a coffee bar where everyone can catch up.’

Located at Havant Road, Simmonds Lodge is a collection of 52 privately-owned one and two-bedroom apartments, offering mature tenants safe accommodation and independent living.

The development was specifically designed for residents over 60, with features including video-entry, a lift to all floors, a 24-hour care and support system and a lodge manager.

The site has a range of amenities on its doorstep, with various shops, a supermarket, dentist, doctor’s surgery and golf club all within walking distance.

Shared facilities include communal landscaped gardens, a guest suite, a wellbeing suite providing health and beauty treatments and a fitness suite.

