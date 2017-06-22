Could you be a positive role model to girls?

Girlguiding is the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK.

We build girls’ confidence and raise their aspirations.

We give them the chance to discover their full potential and encourage them to be a powerful force for good.

We give them a space to have fun.

Earlier this month, 600 five to 10-year-old girls from across Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville, descended on the New Forest as part of a big party organised by Girlguiding.

Their magic and mayhem-themed sleepover saw them entertained by magicians, jugglers and stilt walkers, all before it even started.

The Rainbows and Brownies attended from all over the region, and took part in five different zones of activities, including circus skills and giant inflatables.

A corporate partner sponsored a science and technology-themed tent.

The girls made breakfast with staff from Tesco.

Rolls-Royce was on hand to make lava lamps with the girls, and they even created things out of spaghetti and marshmallows with the help of energy firm SGN.

The event could not have taken place without the support of adult volunteers who also got to join in with the activities .

They enjoyed hula hooping and strutting their stuff on the dance floor, along with endless free cups of tea and coffee.

It was brilliant seeing the little ones feel so pleased with themselves when they achieved something new – whether that was learning how to start fire with flint stones, doing a leap of faith on to a giant inflatable base or even just learning how to order their own food.

Little things to we adults are such big events for that age group.

It was lovely to be there to support them.

The fun day ended with a giant sleepover in a circus big top, complete with magic show, disco and bed time story and a picnic breakfast the next day.

These events cannot happen without adult volunteers, and we’re specifically looking for help in Leigh Park, Paulsgrove and Portsmouth.

If you have an hour to spare each week, have a good sense of humour and think you could be a positive role model to young girls, please contact by calling our development worker on 07487 276007 or e-mailing growinggirlguiding@gmail.com.

For more information go to girlguiding.org.uk.