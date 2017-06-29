Council achieves 100 per cent success rate in fly-tip prosecutions

A city council has announced its faultless rate in clamping down on fly-tippers.

After setting out to crack down on illegal rubbish disposal, Winchester City Council has announced a 100 per cent success rate in fly-tipping prosecutions.

The council says this rate is testament to a county-wide fly-tipping strategy – encouraging the deployment of enforcement groups and work with magistrates to seek maximum available penalties.

To date, those found guilty of the offence have been ordered to pay a total of £26,606.84 in fines and costs.

Local areas covered by the strategy include Bishop’s Waltham, Swanmore and Denmead.

Councillor Lisa Griffiths, Winchester City Council’s portfolio holder for community safety & neighbourhood services and chair of the Community Safety Partnership explained: ‘Our record for success in prosecutions of this nature is impressive and is the direct result of the hard work and collaborative effort of our own staff and our partners.

‘Those who continue to engage in this anti-social activity can be assured that we will seek the harshest penalties from the courts. We are proud of our district and this inconsiderate behaviour blights the local environment – we are hoping to deter by example.’

To help maintain the council’s prosecution rate, residents are advised to report instances of fly-tipping, while ensuring not to remove any items from any given scene – which is considered vital evidence.