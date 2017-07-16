Council heads to court as travellers set up near Hilsea Lido

TRAVELLERS made a journey of 900 miles to set up in the city.

The group were spotted on Saturday near Hilsea Lido, although this did not affect the running of the pool.

Police attended when the group first arrived but said there had not been any problems.

Ward councillor Scott Harris, who represents Hilsea on Portsmouth City Council, said the authority was due to take the group to magistrates’ court tomorrow to move them on.

He said the group planned to move tomorrow in any event.

Speaking yesterday he said: ‘They’ve been on there for 48 hours, we’re going to court and they’ll be moved on.

‘They’ve not been particularly troublesome.

‘They’ve come 900 miles from Spain.’

He added: ‘This does happen this time of year but we move on it and the council goes to the courts to get them moved on.’

A Hampshire police control room inspector said the situation was being managed by Portsmouth police. He said: ‘We did go down there and check the site at Hilsea Lido on Saturday, but the incident is now being managed locally by local officers.’