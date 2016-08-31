Council install snooper cameras to catch Portsmouth motorists parking on school zig-zags

SNOOPING cameras to catch drivers parking on zigzags outside of schools are being installed.

Those caught on either of the two cameras will be slapped with a £70 fine as Portsmouth City Council attempts to clamp down on drivers parking on zig-zags via using the new Videalert system.

The council previously approved the roving cameras last month, which will watch offenders parking on zig-zags for 30 minutes before a school day starts and for 30 minutes at the end.

Councillor Jim Fleming, the councillor’s cabinet member for traffic and transport said: ‘The safety of children is of the utmost importance and the Videalert system extends our ability to enforce keep clear markings outside schools at drop-off and pick-up times.’

Parking officers came up with the idea for the cameras after a survey of parents, teachers and school governors found 84 per cent believed pupils were at risk on roads outside schools.

The location of the cameras has not been revealed but the council have said that they are being set up at high-risk areas to bolster their potential effect.

They will be mounted on poles with signs warning drivers that they are in operation and automatically capture vehicles that exceed the watch times.

Michael Robinson, parking services manager at the city council added: ‘Videalert’s hosted enforcement solution has proven reliability and accurately captures the number plates of vehicles committing offences in busy traffic conditions.

‘This will also enable us to extend protection to more schools and increase driver compliance during term time.’

The Videalert system could also be redeployed during school holidays to monitor and enforce additional bus lane contraventions through the whole year.