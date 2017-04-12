Councillors grant new licence to Guildhall Walk takeaway

A TAKEAWAY will be allowed to serve late night hot food again after a council restored its licence.

Kens Kebabs, in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Walk was stripped of its late night hot food licence earlier this year after former owner and licence-holder Naseem Ahmed admitted illegally trading after 3am.

Portsmouth City Council revoked the licence.

This has now been handed back to the takeaway – which is now under the management of his son, Usman Ahmed.

The decision was made by the council’s sub-licensing committee last Tuesday.

Hampshire police licensing officer PC Pete Rackman raised his concerns about the establishment due to an associated history with violent incidents.

However, at the meeting John Wallsgrove, Mr Ahmed’s solicitor said: ‘If you do not grant the licence, then where are the revellers going to go?

‘They will just go somewhere else and problems could follow elsewhere. Ken’s Kebabs is an institution in Portsmouth and assists in the dispersal of people.’

Naseem Ahmed signed a statement for the committee to say he had relinquished control of the business and after 45 minutes of deliberating, the licence was granted.