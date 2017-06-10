Crash involving three vehicles hits Portsmouth’s Eastern Road

EMERGENCY services have rushed to crash at one of Portsmouth’s major roads.

The smash took place in Eastern Road at about 9.45am today and involved three vehicles – a car, a van and a bin lorry.

Three fire crews from Cosham were called to the scene, a fire service spokeswoman confirmed.

Police and paramedics were also part of the emergency response.

Nobody needed to be released by the firefighters from their vehicles. The officers remained at the crash site for ‘scene safety’, the spokeswoman added.