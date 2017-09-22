Search

Critically-endangered eels and a rare seahorse discovered in Solent’s waters

Picture: Luke Helmer
Picture: Luke Helmer

A conservation project is aiming to research the impact of oysters on the Solent - and has led to some fascinating discoveries.

Reporter Kieran Davey spoke to the team behind the study to find out more about it.