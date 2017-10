Have your say

NOSTALGIC images of the city in the 40s will be played to passengers on a ferry service.

Images of Southsea roller rink and seaside fun along the city’s coast in 1946 will be watched by customers on the Red Funnel cross-Solent service.

It is one of several coastal-themed films from Wessex Film and Sound Archive that will be shown to passengers.

The move is part of recognising the British Film Institute’s ‘Britain on Film’ project and will form part of the BFI’s ‘Coast and Sea’ collection.