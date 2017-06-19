Crowds descend on Southsea to soak up summer scorcher

SWELTERING temperatures brought droves down to the seafront to soak up the sun yesterday.

The temperature in the city reached 27C – matching the current heatwave in Istanbul, Turkey – and people headed to Southsea to make the most of it.

Many took a dip in the Solent while others worked on their summer tans and grabbed an ice cream in the sunshine.

It followed a blistering weekend with the hot weather set to continue for the next few days.

University students Zoe Brown, 21, and Isabelle Bilton, 20, enjoyed a picnic on the beach to mark the countdown to graduation.

Zoe said: ‘The beach is a lovely place to go and reflect on the last few years with a picnic in the sun!

‘I love coming down here as there is always so much happening out on the Solent. We are making the most of our last few weeks in the city in the sun.

‘Let’s hope the good weather lasts!’

Friends Jean Scott-Cowrie and Leslie Almond pulled up deckchairs to watch the ships coming in and out of the harbour.

Jean, from North End, said: ‘I love it. There is always so much going on in the harbour and you can just sit and watch all the ships coming in.

‘There’s also a bit of a breeze down here as well so it is not as stifling as it is in other parts of the city.’

Christie Dunn, who lives in Southsea, was relaxing on a bench on the esplanade.

She said: ‘It is about time we have had weather like this!

‘But it is great and it definitely adds to walks along the beach.’

Valerie and Nigel Wallridge travelled from Oxfordshire to soak up the Southsea sun.

The couple, who have a house on the seafront said: ‘We love coming to Portsmouth as there is always something going on here. Having great weather like this helps.’

With the hot weather set to continue, the NHS gave out top tips yesterday on how to stay cool during the heatwave.

Among the tips was to keep rooms cool using shades, have cold showers and drink cold refreshments.