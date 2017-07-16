Crowds flock to Southsea Food Festival

THOUSANDS of people got a flavour of food from around the world at a festival.
Crowds packed into Osborne Road and Palmerston Road for the Southsea Food Festival.
Stalls offered African, Pan-Asian, Italian and a huge variety of other foods across Saturday and Sunday.
The annual event attracted families keen to taste something different at the popular fixture in the diary.
Bruce Burr-Lennon, 57, was there on Sunday with his daughter Ellie, 21.
They had wandered from Bruce’s home near Marmion Road to take a look at the festival – and enjoy some Sicilian sausage.
Bruce said: ‘It was quite pleasant, we’ve been down there most years for the past few years.
‘There was quite a nice bit of variety, but I have to admit we didn’t eat a huge amount but we did have some Sicilian food.
‘It’s great, I live off Marmion Road and they have an awful lot of things down there.
‘The more they have in Southsea the better.’