Cruise ship set to return to Portsmouth

A CRUISE ship that is travelling around Britain is set to return home to the city.

Fred Olsen’s cruise ship Boudicca will be in port tomorrow.

When she reaches Portsmouth after the eight-day voyage, Boudicca will have visited Tobermory in the Isle of Mull.

She will have been to Pentland Firth between mainland Scotland and the Orkney Isles, at Kirkwall. She will have also visited Lerwick in the Shetland Isles, and the Farne Islands and gone through the North Sea to Southwold in Suffolk.

Rupert Taylor is harbour master at Portsmouth International Port.

He said: ‘Boudicca has always been a firm favourite here at the port, with her beautiful lines bringing an extra touch of elegance to Portsmouth Harbour.

‘I’m delighted that Fred Olsen has brought this magnificent cruise liner back to Portsmouth International Port, the perfect last stop on her round Britain voyage. Guests are guaranteed a memorable day.’