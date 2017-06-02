Cyclist in ‘critical condition’ following collision by Fratton Bridge

A CYCLIST is in a critical condition following a collision by Fratton Bridge roundabout last night.

The 55-year-old man suffered a serious head injury during the incident with a Citroen DS3 at the junction of Fawcett Road and the roundabout at 6.10pm yesterday.

He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital and remains in a critical but stable condition.

The male driver of the car was uninjured.

Officers are investigating the circumstances regarding the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to the collision.

Please call police on 101 and quote reference number 44170207576 if you have any information.