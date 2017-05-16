Cyclist prepares for a mammoth journey

A CYCLIST is gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime – as he plans to pedal around the world in 80 days.

Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont recently cycled around the UK in 15 days, but is now preparing to take on his toughest challenge yet.

Places like Portsmouth are going to be much tougher than most parts of the world. Mark Beaumont, endurance cyclist

Part of his cycle around the UK took him through Portsmouth. He said the English coast was more difficult than it seems.

He explained: ‘The coastline in Britain is very hilly, with lots of stop-start towns and traffic. Its easier in many other parts of the world; you can hold a pace far easier.’

Mark begins his world cycle on July 2.