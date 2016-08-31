Davis Cup showcase serves up a treat for tennis fans in city

IT WAS game set and match for Portsmouth yesterday when the Davis Cup paid a visit to the city.

And tennis fans were served up a slice of sporting history as they got the opportunity to have their photo taken with the international trophy.

The cup stopped off at the Portsmouth Tennis Centre and Tennis Academy as part of a national tour launched by the Lawn Tennis Association.

Jo Dallas, Portsmouth Tennis Centre manager, said: ‘We’re extremely proud to have been selected to showcase the trophy.

‘Portsmouth is already on the tennis map. We have more indoor courts in the area than in London, and today’s event just proves the city’s love for it.

‘It’s fantastic that so many visitors showed up. It was buzzing and they loved seeing the trophy and getting stuck in with the tennis sessions.’

Budding tennis stars took to the court as both venues hosted free sessions to encourage more people to get into the game.

Brothers Christopher Cole, 11 and Oliver, seven, won the centre’s own mini tournament, taking away an inflatable trophy.

Christopher said: ‘Today was really fun. It was super to see the trophy in real life.

‘It feels good to have won the tournament. I’m glad because I beat one of my arch-rivals.’

Oliver added: ‘We had a couple of tough matches but we smashed the last game. It was great seeing the Davis Cup – I never expected it to be that big.’

Portsmouth City Council leaders stopped at the Portsmouth Tennis Centre to catch a glimpse of the illustrious trophy, before picking up a racket for a rally.

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones said: ‘The Davis Cup trophy coming to the city is testament to the great enthusiasm for the sport in the city and is a real boost to development future of sporting facilities in the area.’

Great Britain lifted the trophy for the 10th time last year – the first time in 79 years.

Last month, the cup went on display in Havant, one of 50 destinations for The Davis Cup Trophy Tour.