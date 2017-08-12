Delays on M27 after caravan flips

DRIVERS faced delays on the M27 westbound this morning, after a car towing a caravan flipped on to its side, blocking two lanes of the motorway.

The incident occurred just after 7am, at the start of the slip road leading on to Hilsea roundabout.

Police attended the scene along with Highways England, which recovered the two vehicles. Two adults and two children were inside.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The road is no longer blocked, the incident was wrapped up just before 8.30am and there were no injuries.’