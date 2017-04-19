Delight as inspectors praise primary school

STAFF and pupils are celebrating following a ‘Good’ inspection – three years after the school was told to improve.

Beacon View Primary Academy, at Paulsgrove, was judged ‘Good’ in all categories in a recent Ofsted report.

Inspectors, who spent two days at the Allaway Avenue school, found the academy had secured significant improvements in pupils’ progress, standards of teaching and pupil behaviour.

The inspectors singled out a number of areas for praise including the academy’s early years provision which they described as ‘an extremely kind, caring and creative environment’ which ‘enables children to achieve well’.

There was also praise for the way staff cared for and supported pupils.

This was reflected by pupils who said they felt ‘at home’ at school and that they ‘feel safe’.

Headteacher Emma Sykes was described as a ‘highly effective and ambitious headteacher’ who ‘exemplifies the school culture of high expectations’.

The report documented staff as telling inspectors they shared Ms Sykes’ vision for the school and ‘work hard to ensure their pupils make good progress’.

In 2014, Ofsted inspectors said the school needed improvement in all areas apart from early years.

Miss Sykes has taken over as headteacher since then.

She said of the latest inspection: ‘The whole school community is delighted with this report which recognises all the fantastic work under way at Beacon View.

‘I am particularly pleased that inspectors recognised our high expectations which permeate throughout the academy.

‘We are confident that we can reach even greater heights and are determined to continue to work hard to ensure the academy becomes the outstanding school we know it has the potential to be.’

