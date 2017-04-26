Design a new-look glass recycling bank for the chance to win an iPad

PEOPLE are being asked to get artistic to give glass recycling a boost.

Friends of Glass, the campaign that promotes glass packaging, is asking Portsmouth people to tap into their inner artist and design a new look for a selection of glass banks around the city.

The initiative is part of a drive to raise awareness that glass is 100 per cent recyclable and to remind people to recycle all their empty glass bottles and jars at the city’s glass banks. The winning designer will get an Apple iPad Mini 2 and their design will be featured on six banks across the city.

Gareth Jones, operations director at British Glass, which runs the campaign, said: ‘We wanted to do something to highlight how important it is to recycle glass.

‘Turning glass banks into a beautiful and creative piece of street furniture that you can’t help but notice is one way to remind everyone to recycle their glass bottles and jars.

‘By recycling as much glass as possible, the people of Portsmouth will help ensure there is a steady supply of glass available to put back into the system.’

Create your own unique design, take a picture of it and submit it at glassbankart.co.uk. The competition is open for entries until May 31.