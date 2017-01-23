Dickens collection set to go to auction

A RARE collection of material formerly belonging to Charles Dickens has been found and is set for auction.

Material relating to Dickens, who was born in Portsmouth, has emerged from a distant family member of Charles W Ellis, who was in regular contact with the author.

Included in the auction is a rare pamphlet that refers to ‘Mr Charles Dickens’s Final Readings, hosted by Messrs Chappell and Co.’

The collection has an estimated value of £4,000 to £6,000.

More information can be found at https://chiswickauctions.co.uk/lot/170125-lot-85/