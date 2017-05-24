Diocese of Portsmouth prepares for 10 days of prayer

CHRISTIANS in Portsmouth are building up to 10 days of prayer, as part of the Thy Kingdom Come initiative.

The initiative aims to mark a time of commemoration between Ascension Day (May 25) and Pentecost Sunday (June 4).

Clergy and prayer champions from parishes across south-east Hampshire and the Isle of Wight flocked to Portsmouth Cathedral on Saturday, May 20, to pick up ideas to use in their own churches during those 10 days

The prayer stations on display involved using maps and newspapers to pray for local and national issues; ropes in which to tie knots to represent each prayer; and ink pads to print the names of individuals to be prayed for.

Clare King, from Holy Trinity Church, Isle of Wight, said: ‘I think this is fantastic and gives us some ideas that we can use.

‘We did Thy Kingdom Come last year, opening the church up for people to pop in and to pray at various prayer stations.

24 hours of prayer will take place at St Faith’s Church in Lee-On-The-Solent, from May 26 to May 27.

Other events are taking place at St Peter’s Church in Bishop’s Waltham, St Peter’s Church in Titchfield and Christ Church, Sandown.

Joyce Seaman, from All Saints Church, Botley, said: ‘It’s great to be here, and lovely to see so many ways to pray. I think this is a great initiative by Archbishop Justin and by our bishop, and we’re taking part in Botley, Curdridge and Durley.’

The full list of events are as follows:

May 25, 7.30pm – Prayer and praise service at St Peter’s Church, Bishops Waltham

May 26, 7pm – 24 hours of prayer at St Faith’s Church, Lee-On-The-Solent

May 30, 7.30pm – 24 hours of prayer at St Peter’s, Church, Titchfield

June 3 – Day of fasting and prayer at Christ Church, Sandown

June 4, 6pm – Pentecost bonfire and barbecue at St Peter’s Church, Curdridge