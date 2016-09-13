Dispersal order brought in to combat nuisance in Portsmouth

A dispersal order has been placed on an area of Portsmouth after a spate of anti-social behaviour.

The order in place will cover part of Buckland and includes streets such as Seymour Close, Mayo Close and Buckingham Green.

Portsmouth police say it is to deal with high levels of anti-social behaviour from youths and is in place until 3pm on Thursday.

It means that any people who are causing trouble or thought to be about to cause trouble can be ordered to leave the area for 24 hours. If they refuse to do so, or leave and come back, they are committing an offence and can be arrested.

Councillor Paul Godier, who represents the Charles Dickens ward on the city council, says he was unaware of the order but did recall an incident of anti-social behaviour a few weeks ago.

Cllr Godier said: ‘About two or three weeks ago there were literally about 30 children aged from eight to 15 just rallying the streets.

‘They were jumping in front of cars and all sorts until they were dispersed by the police.’

Residents have been told there may be additional police patrols.

Councillor Stephen Morgan, who also represents the Charles Dickens ward, said: ‘The key thing is that we have been aware of anti-social behaviour from youths in the summer and I welcome any initiative from the police.

‘I am confident that the police will assure the area remains a safe place to live.

‘There is also plenty of activities at the Charles Dickens centre provided for youths.’