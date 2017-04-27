Ditch technology, head into the country

COULD you identify a bluebell or point out a kingfisher?

In a survey commissioned by the Forestry Commission and The Camping and Caravanning Club, it was found that a third of Brits weren’t able to identify the springtime flowers.

And more than 50 per cent were unsure what a kingfisher looked like, with a further third unable to identify the magnificent oak tree.

Camping experts Camping in the Forest – a joint venture between the Forestry Commission and The Camping and Caravanning Club – have teamed up with wildlife expert Chris Packham to create a wildlife guide for the New Forest, to encourage families across the Portsmouth area to go outside and embrace their wild sides this May Bank Holiday.

With an abundance of beautiful countryside and forestry a short drive away, the wildlife guide aims to entice people to leave their gadgets and gizmos at home, head outdoors and reconnect with both nature and their families.

The New Forest wildlife guide highlights some of the forest’s most magnificent animals and creatures and the best time of year to spot them, including ponies, deer and butterflies, making it an ideal activity to get the family together.

Chris said: ‘The survey highlighted some quite alarming facts, and we want to help educate families in Portsmouth on the fantastic wildlife they have right on their doorsteps.

‘The UK is a haven for incredible wildlife, much of which can be found in our own back gardens.

‘But to really submerse yourself in it, you need to get out into the countryside and explore it.

‘Let 2017 be the year that we put down the technology and get back in touch with nature in the great outdoors.

‘In the Camping in the Forest wildlife guides, I have outlined a few of my favourite wildlife spectacles which can be found at forests around the Portsmouth area across the year.

‘I hope you enjoy spotting them as much as I do.’

Boasting a collection of 16 beautiful caravan and camping sites across the UK, Camping in the Forest has something for every family member to enjoy.

Download your own wildlife guide at campingintheforest.co.uk.