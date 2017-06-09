Dockyard welcomes plans for new hotel at The Hard

PORTSMOUTH Historic Dockyard has welcomed plans for a new hotel to be built next to the popular tourist attraction.

Premier Inn wants to build the £8.8m hotel on Queen Street.

A spokesman from the dockyard said: ‘We would warmly welcome any application for a hotel on The Hard.

‘It would be brilliant to have a hotel on the doorstep and we know our visitors would use it. We market the dockyard as part of a short-break destination. This would be a big boost to this offer.

‘It’s good news for developing the area particularly now the bus and train interchange is taking shape.’