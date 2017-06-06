Don’t drop a row, take your knitting to the park

IF you love knitting, or have always fancied having a go, head to Victoria Park.

On Saturday, knitting groups from across Portsmouth are joining together to take part in Worldwide Knit in Public Day (WWKIPD)

The aim is to encourage people to discover the therapeutic benefits of knitting.

Organiser Elizabeth Caush has been knitting since she was five and has even written a book on the subject.

She said: ‘To me, knitting is more than just a hobby.

‘There are many therapeutic benefits to it. The University of Cardiff did a study on it and they found it can help people through trauma and bereavement.

‘When you first start knitting you can be a bit clumsy and cack-handed.

‘But once you get a rhythm it’s like a heartbeat. Not only for yourself but people around you.’

WWKIPD was started in 2005 in Australia by Danielle Landes.

It began as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other’s company.

Because knitting can be quite a solitary activity it encouraged knitters to make friends with others who love working with yarn.

Elizabeth, 63, from Cosham, added: ‘Anyone can come along on Saturday and bring their own projects.

‘If they have any spare yarn or needles, please bring them along. I belong to a lot of groups where I will be able to use them.

‘One of the groups is called Knit for Peace. And with everything going on right now I think we all need a bit of that.’

Locally, there are knitting groups which create blankets for the cats and dogs at Stubbington Arc. And another which knits jumpers for rescued hens which have lost their feathers.

Knitters will be in Victoria Park, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, from 10am until midday.

For more information go to wwkipday.com.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.