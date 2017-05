A TRUST for ex-servicemen and women has received a donation of £5,000.

FirstLight Trust received the money from Annington Homes, as part of an action plan to helped former members of the Armed Forces to readjust to live as a civilian.

Dorinda Wolfe Murray of FirstLight Trust said: ‘Many ex-military can feel isolated, even lonely, so our coffee bars offer a great place to socialise.

‘Every penny will go towards helping break down barriers so veterans and their families get the help they need.’